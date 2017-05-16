CAD partners with Iloilo and Antique hospitals

After the productive activity in Capiz on April 6, the PCSO Charity Assistance Department (CAD) led by Manager Rubin Magno headed to Iloilo to once again conduct an orientation and dialogue on the implementation of PCSO Desk/ At Source Ang Processing (ASAP) – this time with the partner hospitals from Iloilo and Antique.



Held at La Villa Function Room, Days Hotel, General Luna Street, Iloilo City on April 7, the orientation group was assisted by the personnel of Iloilo Branch headed by OIC-Branch Manager Abegail Reformina.

Participants were representatives from the partner hospitals in the Provinces of Iloilo and Antique namely, Iloilo Mission Hospital, West Visayas State University Medical Center, St. Paul’s Hospital, Iloilo Doctors Hospital, St. Therese MTCC Hospital, Qualimed Hospital, Medicus Medical Center, The Medical City, Western Visayas Medical Center, Angel Salazar Memorial General Hospital and Antique Medical Center.

CAD Institutional Charity Assistance Division Chief Jerusa Corpuz facilitated the orientation and dialogue with the representatives from the participating hospitals. Corpuz briefly discussed the objectives of the PCSO Desk/ ASAP, its policies, requirements and the critical roles and responsibilities in implementing the charity program. She and Magno gladly answered the questions raised during the open forum.

The PCSO Desk/ASAP is one of the charity programs of the Agency where it partners with both private and government hospitals willing to assist in the implementation of PCSO’s Individual Medical Assistance Program (IMAP) by providing not only financial augmentation for hospital bills, but also medicines for chemotherapy, hemodialysis and post-operative treatments to patients at a discounted rate of 20-percent from the prevailing market retail price.

The ASAP program includes putting up of a PCSO Desk within the premises of partner hospitals for the immediate acceptance and evaluation requests for financial assistance of patients for faster public service delivery.

ROSELLE DELA UMBRIA