Caddie turned pro golfer Menor finds sweet triumph

After three years as a professional golfer, Rene Menor finally found the right putt that gave him a sweet victory last weekend.

The former caddy turned pro golfer shocked a field of 99 players in the mountaintop layout Splendido Taal by outclassing Thai’s Pasavee Lertvilai in six playoff holes to win the second leg of the PGT Asia Tour and its $17,500 cash prize.

“I cannot explain how I feel. I was nervous throughout the competition but happily, I found and played my game,” said Menor, who is a native of Santa Barbara, Iloilo.

“I did not expect to be a champion because as I can recall, I missed the cutoff by two points here last year,” he added.

Menor, 41, is a self-taught golfer who learned the game by applying what he saw during his caddie days.

“No one taught me to play golf. I just watch the golfers when they played and apply those techniques that are good,” he said.

As a caddie, he bagged the first runner-up plum during the 2004 National Caddies Championship.

Menor, who idolizes Tiger Woods, said he owes a debt of gratitude to Japanese Takayuki Kozono who gave him his first break in the sport.

“He helped me with all the expenses during my early tournament days because I didn’t have enough money to sustain my pro needs that’s why I’m thankful to him,” he concluded.

* * *

WHAT’S IN THE BAG

Rene Menor

Driver – TaylorMade RBZ 10.5

Fairway woods – TaylorMade R15

Irons – TaylorMade CB

Wedges – Titleist SM6 F Grind

Putter – Odyssey ProType

Ball – Titleist