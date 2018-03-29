Cadets ‘violated’ anti-hazing law

The Philippine National Police Academy has condemned a video that shows PNPA cadets striking other cadets with a stick and a paddle in recent “initiation rites.”

In a text message to The Manila Times, PNP spokesman John Bulalacao pointed out that the PNP does not tolerate the act as it violates the anti-hazing law.

“Initiation rites are organized and sanctioned by the police academy. Their conduct is properly supervised with the presence of medical and tactical officers and no tools or implements are used… what is shown on the video is pure and simple maltreatment activity which is violative of the anti-hazing law,” he said.

In the video, a group of men wearing exercise overalls are gathered in a room and one cadet stands in the middle to get hit by another cadet with a stick or a paddle.

The cadet used the stick to strike the palms and soles of the other cadet.

He used the paddle to hit the thighs of the cadet.

The video is said to have been shot inside the police academy.

Earlier this week, it was reported that six PNPA graduates were mauled by a group of cadets right after their graduation rites on March 21.

Chief Supt. Joseph Adnol, PNPA director, previously denied that it is a tradition inside the academy and the mauling is just an isolated case.

PNP chief Ronald “Bato” de la Rosa, however, said mauling is an “on and off tradition” as he was told so by some PNPA alumni.

He urged Adnol and the Philippine Public Safety College (PPSC) president, retired general Ricardo de Leon, to take action in removing the tradition.

The PNPA is under the PPSC, a separate bureau of the Department of the Interior and Local Government.

Adnol previously offered his resignation to de la Rosa regarding the mauling but the latter refused to accept it.

Two of the cadets who were mauled, Police Inspectors Yla Lambenecio and Arjay Divino, have already filed their complaint-affidavit against nine cadets who were allegedly involved in the incident.