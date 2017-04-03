Cadiz, Castillo, Perez start strong in Touge Battle 4

The start of the fourth season of the Touge Battle series saw Chris Cadiz, Hernel Castillo and Paul Perez take the spotlight at the Batangas Racing Circuit (BRC) in Rosario, Batangas on March 25.

Perez showed why he was champion of the Race 1 category in the last season by posting the fastest qualifying time for the day that would also be the fastest time of the day. Last season’s Turbo + champion Castillo posted the second fastest time with Chris Ho right behind him.

The Economy class saw cars with the smallest displacements race against each other, but the competitors definitely delivered huge thrills in the battle stages. And Cadiz easily found his way to the final stages of the class. This was not the same story for the rest though. After a close match between Daniel “Elpaks” Leonardo and Jeff Borja, Leonardo had to go into a three-round battle with another fast driver Mars Hizon Delos Reyes. Leonardo once again found himself in the finals against 2016 Economy Champion Cadiz. After and an exciting three-round battle, Cadiz edged out Leonardo for first place with Delos Reyes taking third position.

Returning champion Michael “Makol” Pasumbal, despite having a new race car, dominated the Regular class and easily took the home the win. Jam Alvaran finished second place while rookie Rod Mariano came in at a respectable third place in his first race of his life.

The Premium class had some new competition from a Honda CRX driven by John Carbonel. Joel Real and his Subaru BRZ gave a mighty attempt to take the win but Carbonel took the chequered flag. DJ Dimaandal showing better form this season took home third place.

In the Turbo category, the experienced Castillo still proved to be untouchable as he waltzed his way to the top spot in his class. Hot on his heels in second was Marbel Bayombong while Kevin Sugdencome in third.

In the Race 1 category, Perez continued his pace from last season by dominating his class keeping new challenger Sonny De Torres behind him in second place. Ho was the only entry in the Prestige class driving his Ford Mustang 5.0 and race organizers had him battle against the competitors in Race 1 class. Though still not topping the time set by Paul, Chris rose up to the challenge by improving his time during their match.

