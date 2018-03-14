CAF moves venue of Champions League tie in Nigeria

LAGOS: The Confederation of African Football has moved the venue of Sunday’s CAF Champions League first round, second leg match between Nigeria’s Plateau United and Etoile du Sahel of Tunisia, a top Nigerian football official said on Tuesday (Wednesday in Manila).

Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) director Bola Oyeyode told AFP the location was changed from the central town of Jos to the northern city of Kano following complaints by the Tunisian side.

“We have received a directive from CAF that the match between Plateau United and Etoile du Sahel will now be played in Kano and not Jos,” Oyeyode said.

Etoile were said to have complained about the standard of the Jos stadium.

The Tunisian club won the first leg in Sousse 4-2, but debutants Plateau United can still qualify for the group stage of the Champions League should they win by at least two goals in the return game.

Enyimba are the only Nigerian club to win the Champions League, in 2003 and 2004.

Incidentally, they edged past Etoile du Sahel on penalties in the 2004 final in Abuja.

