CAfrica rebels terrorize with rape – HRW

UNITED NATIONS, United States: Armed groups in the Central African Republic are using rape and sexual slavery to terrorize women and girls, led by commanders who appear to have ordered the assaults, Human Rights Watch said Thursday. In a new report, the rights group documented 305 cases of rape and sexual slavery carried out against 296 women and girls, but these reflect only a fraction of the sexual violence, it said. The assaults were carried out from early 2013 to mid-2017, even as the large-scale violence that convulsed the country following the overthrow of Francois Bozize four years ago has subsided. The report named six rebels in leadership positions who were identified by the survivors as having committed sexual violence or ordered their fighters to carry out the attacks. To date, the attackers have faced “no consequences whatsoever,” said Margolis.

