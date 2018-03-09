Cagayan de Oro Press Club holds 67th Induction of Officers, Directors

ILIGAN CITY: Newly-elected officers and members of the Cagayan de Oro Press Club (COPC) led by president-elect Ruffy Magbanua, columnist of Mindanao Daily and Business Week Mindanao, will be inducted into office this Friday at the Xavier Sports and Country Club in Cagayan de Oro City. The new set of officers and directors will take their oath before lawyer Aimee Torrefranca-Neri, deputy commissioner for the Bureau of Immigration and the new COPC members will be sworn in by Rep. Virgilio Lacson of the Manila Teachers party-list. Outgoing president, Msgr. Elmer Albacahin, SSJV, welcomed Magbanua and the new officers including Ritchie Salloman, former correspondent of The Manila Times and president and CEO, Sonrisa Beach Resort Inc., – executive vice president; Allan Mario Mediante, editor-in-chief, Mindanao Daily – vice president (VP) for print; Ric Ociones, anchor for RPN TV-5 – vice president for broadcast,; Jigger Jerusalem, correspondent, Philippine Daily Inquirer – corporate secretary; Jao Gumapac, Energy FM-Gingoog – treasurer; Philip Ken Jaudian, Radyo Natin – auditor; with Directors – Rene Abris (Radyo Natin). Tony Albania (PIA), Vic Cabanag (DXIM Radyo ng Bayan), Joel Jacobo (Magnum Radyo), Louie Maliza (Misamis Orienal Provincial Information Office), Nicole Managbanag (Sunstar), Hanne Pisos (Radyo Natin) and Fred Soriano (RPN TV-5).