CAGAYAN DEPLOYS 870 STUDENTS,OUT-OF-SCHOOL YOUTHS FOR SUMMER JOB

AT least 870 students and out-of-school youths in Cagayan province were given summer jobs under the Special Program for Employment of Students and Out of School Youth (Spesos) with a P4-million budget. Glaiza Ugale, Public Employment Services Office (PESO)-Cagayan officer-designate, said there were 1,800 applicants but only 870 will be deployed starting this month in partnership with the provincial government. She said this year’s Spesos fund for Cagayan was doubled from last year’s P2. More than P3.5 million of this year’s budget will be used for salaries. Those who are not deployed this summer will be prioritized in the next employment program during the semestral or Christmas break. The beneficiaries are fielded in offices and facilities under the provincial government such as district hospitals, task force stations and the Cagayan sub-capitol in Barangay Bangag in Lal-lo town. They will work for 20 days with a daily honorarium of P340 as per the minimum wage rate in the Cagayan Valley (Region 2).