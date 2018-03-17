Cagayan economic zone to destroy 100 more luxury vehicles

SANTA ANA, Cagayan: Eight-hundred-forty-one (841) more vehicles will be scheduled for public destruction here after 14 luxury vehicles were crushed on Wednesday, officials of the Cagayan Economic Zone Authority (CEZA) said on Friday.

Secretary Raul Lambino, CEZA administrator and chief executive officer, said of the remaining vehicles for destruction, at least 100 are high-end vehicles and the rest are ordinary Korean- and Japanese-made.

“The destruction of first 14 luxury vehicles worth over P80 million at Port Irene, which is the jewel of the Cagayan Economic Zone and Freeport, has shut the door permanently on its dark history as entry point for contraband cars,” Lambino noted.

A crowd of 500 on Wednesday joined President Rodrigo Duterte and CEZA officials to witness a bulldozer and a backhoe roll over two rows of the luxury cars that were illegally shipped into the country in 2013 and 2014.

The CEZA officials said the vehicles were brought through Port Irene despite a government ban on their importation.

“Not during my watch [were the luxury vehicles brought into the country],” the President said in his speech.

Lambino earlier that day met the President upon his arrival at Lal-lo airport, which is 45 minutes by land to Port Irene.

The vehicles destroyed included a Porsche 911 GT3, a Maserati Quattro Porte, a BMW Alpina B12, a BMW Z1, an Opel Manta, a Renault R5 and eight Mercedes Benzes.

“This will send a strong message that CEZA does not, and will never again tolerate, condone or encourage smuggling or wrongdoing of any kind at the freeport,” Lambino said.

He added that the 841 vehicles impounded by CEZA at Port Irene were considered as “contraband items.”

These include a late model Lamborghini and several Porches, Hummers, Mercedes Benzes, BMWs, Land Cruisers, Mustangs, Alphards, Pajeros, Harley Davidsons and hundreds of utility vans.

Lambino said the rest of the vehicles included passenger vans, SUVs, miniwagons and sedans, all parked in a five-hectare yard at Port Irene in Barangay Casambalangan, Santa Ana town.

These ordinary cars that were destroyed will be given to the town’s cooperatives and interested organizations.

The high-end cars will be used as a reminder to those who intend to illegally import vehicles.

“We will appeal to the President to allow the ecozone to utilize the scrap metal from the destroyed luxury vehicles for the building of a planned Monument of Transformation… at the entrance to Port Irene,” Lambino said.

He added that Filipinos of this generation and those to come will be reminded by the monument that “we, in government service, put our highest value in integrity over greed, in honesty over fraud and in faithfulness to our duty over deception.”

“We will [also]build a sophisticated three-story restaurant using the wreckage of these luxury cars that will be known as the ‘Monumento ng Pagbabago’ [Monument of Transformation],” Lambino said.