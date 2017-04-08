Cagayan ecozone launches coastal, highway cleanup

SANTA ANA, Cagayan: A synchronized coastal and highway areas cleanup was launched here recently to protect the ocean and ensure preparedness of the local industry with the anticipated influx of tourists this summer at the Cagayan Freeport and economic zone. The cleanup drive kicked off in partnership with Saharra Santa Ana, an association of hotels, resorts and restaurants; this town’s barangay (village) units and Cagayan Export Zone Authority (CEZA)-assisted people’s organization. Citing studies by US-based Ocean Conservancy, Ceza public relations chief Joyce Marie Jayme-Calimag said tons of garbage— plastic and other materials that take long period of decomposition making it very hazardous to marine life—end up in the oceans every year.

She added the Ocean Conservancy has been claiming that China, Indonesia, the Philippines, Thailand and Vietnam are spewing out as much as 60 percent of the plastic waste that enters the world’s seas. Of the five Asian countries, only about 40 percent of garbage is properly collected and trash is often piled up in communal dumps where stray bits are swept up by the wind and cast into the ocean.