Cagayan endorses P3.4-B budget

TUGUEGARAO CITY, Cagayan: Gov. Manuel Mamba has submitted the P3.4-billion proposed 2018 budget to the Sangguniang Panlalawigan (provincial board) even as the proposed 2017 budget has yet to be approved.

Mamba said he had asked the provincial board to scrutinize well the proposed budget which includes the Annual Investment Plan (AIP) for the province amounting to P2.14-billion.

Elisa Umoso of the Provincial Planning and Development Office with the Provincial Finance Committee submitted the budget proposal to Vice Gov. Melvin Vargas Jr., presiding officer of the provincial board.

Some members of the provincial board said the 2017 AIP may be approved by the first week of November while the 2017 proposed budget of P3-billion may be approved by end of November.

The province is currently operating on the reenacted 2016 budget of P1.9-billion.

Approval of the 2017 budget has reportedly been delayed and being deliberated upon over numerous clarifications and issues raised in relation to the Provincial Development Investment Fund (PDIF).

The Department of Interior and Local Government and Department of Budget and Management said a budget without an approved PDIF and AIP is deemed “inoperative.”

Last August, the Regional Trial Court (RTC) here granted Mamba’s petition for mandamus to compel the provincial board to enact an ordinance to appropriate the province’s P3-billion budget for 2017.

Judge Marivic Cacatian-Beltran of RTC-Branch 3, in a 14-page decision dated August 14, directed the vice governor and the 12 members of the provincial board to continue deliberating on the 2017 annual budget until they have enacted the ordinance providing for it.

Mamba pointed out in his petition that the delay in enacting an appropriation ordinance has affected the local government’s operations and delivery of basic services to the people of Cagayan.

After the court’s order, the provincial board said it will conduct “marathon sessions” to deliberate on the 2017 AIP and the proposed budget.

However, until now or two months before the year ends, the 2017 proposed budget has not yet been approved.