Cagayan fishermen to receive fiber glass boats

CAGAYAN: The Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) here is replacing wooden fishing boats with fiber glass boats used by fishermen who were victims of Typhoon “Lawin” last year. BFAR regional director Milagros Morales said BFAR National Director Eduardo Gongona earlier pledged to give 1,000 boats, some of which have already been turned over to the provincial government for distribution. After the typhoon’s onslaught in the province, fishermen rented boats for their livelihood. In addition to fiber glass boats, Morales said, they will also provide environment friendly fishing gears and tools to ensure protection and preservation of the marine resources in the area. She added patrol boats will also be given to local government units to mobilize their law enforcers to monitor their sea covers against illegal fishers.