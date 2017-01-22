Cagayan mayor belies kin’s link to illegal drugs

TUGUEGARAO CITY, Cagayan: Buguey town Mayor Lloyd Antiporda has belied reports linking the Antiporda family to the illegal drug trade, saying the accusations are “pure lies, baseless and absurd.”

During Thursday’s meeting with provincial governors in Malacañang, President Rodrigo Duterte made specific mention of Licerio Antiporda, whom he described as a big-time pusher and member of the Antiporda-Prado drug syndicate.

Cagayan Gov. Manuel Mamba said Licerio was a former mayor of Buguey town whose links to illegal drugs surfaced after the house of an aide, Ernesto Ananayo Jr., was raided and found to store P12 million worth of shabu in 2014.

In a statement, Lloyd said it was disheartening to hear the news that the President mentioned a certain Licerio Antiporda of Cagayan Valley (Region 2) as a big-time drug pusher.

“If the President is referring to the Antiporda family of the municipality of Buguey, Cagayan, then, certainly, this is an absolute lie, totally baseless and absurd, and a product of misinformation designed by our political opponents to discredit our family,” he added.

Lloyd said this alleged lie is not new and that even prior to the May 2016 elections, they have gathered reports that their political rivals were maliciously implicating them in the illegal drug trade.

He and his brother Leevee Christopher won the elections as mayor and vice mayor, respectively, in the May polls.

The Antipordas have held power in Buguey for decades now.

“This story was concocted in order to malign and destroy our family’s name for the selfish political gains of our opponents,” Lloyd said.

He added that just after the President named more persons involved in illegal drugs, information reached them that members of the Antiporda family were included in the narco-list submitted to Malacañang.

The Buguey mayor said their political rivals, whom he did not name, have been claiming that the names of his grandfather and former mayor Licerio Alvior Antiporda Sr., his father and former mayor Licerio Arellano Antiporda Jr. and his brother and former mayor Licerio Millare Antiporda 3rd were all included in the narco-list.

In fact, Lloyd said, no case has been filed in court or other quasi-judicial agencies against any member of the Antiporda family for involvement in illegal drugs.

“This only proves that the accusations against our family are totally fabricated and outright lies,” he added.