Cagayan needs P150B for ‘Lawin’ rehab

TUGUEGARAO CITY, Cagayan: The Provincial Climate Change and Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (PCCDRRMO) said it would need at least P150 billion in rehabilitation funds for the province.

Governor Manuel Mamba, who also heads the PCCDRRMO, over the weekend said damage brought by Lawin, a super typhoon, is now P8 billion in agriculture and infrastructure, thus the need for a similar Typhoon Yolanda rehabilitation plan in the province.

Yolanda struck Tacloban City, Leyte, and a few other provinces in the Central Visayas on November 8, 2013, leaving thousands dead and property destroyed.

Mamba said Lawin totally damaged more than 25,000 houses and partly damaged around 100,000 houses.

He added that the typhoon practically destroyed all houses in 12 municipalities in the province, which were directly hit.

Around P3 billion in government infrastructure was also destroyed.

“Our farmers were also among those severely affected with P5 billion worth of damage to their agricultural crops and livestock,” the governor said.

He added that although there were only eight fatalities during the typhoon compared to thousands during Yolanda, “we cannot deny that Lawin is the same as that of Yolanda when it comes to the effects on property and livelihood.”

Thus, Mamba said, there is urgent need for a similar Yolanda rehabilitation plan for Cagayan and its neighboring provinces that were also devastated by Lawin.

“We need at least P150 billion as calamity fund from the national government as rehabilitation fund considering that thousands of Cagayanos have lost their houses and livelihood,” he added.

The governor said it would be of great help to have a Yolanda-like rehabilitation plan to provide the people of Cagayan temporary livelihood.

“The people have lost their harvest for the next quarter and that if there is reconstruction and rehabilitation of damaged infrastructure by the government, it would also be of great help if they are hired as laborers,” Mamba added.

He said he is hoping that the national government will see the need for a rehabilitation plan for Cagayan because the calamity fund of the province is not enough.

“We are hoping that all sectors and the international community will realize that it is not based on the number of fatalities as basis for extending their help but rather the damaged to infrastructure and the loss of people’s livelihood,” Mamba added.

LEANDER C. DOMINGO