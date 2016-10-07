Cagayan promotes responsible pet ownership

IN celebration of Animal Welfare Week, the Provincial Veterinary Office (PVO) in Cagayan province has called on Cagayanos to be more responsible with their pet animals. Proclamation 715, series of 2004, declared the first week of October as Animal Welfare Week in the country. Provincial Veterinarian Arnulfo Perez said the celebration aims to give emphasis to the welfare of animals through week-long activities with theme “Animal Welfare is Human Welfare.” A simultaneous information, education and communication campaigns on responsible pet ownership were conducted. Pet owners were taught the proper way of treating animals, including feeding and bathing and anti-rabies vaccination.