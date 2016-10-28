Cagayan seeks P1.14-B to rehab crops, livestock

THE Department of Agriculture in Region 2 has requested for P1.14 billion rehabilitation fund to restore agricultural crops, livestock and poultry damaged by typhoons Karen and Lawin.

In an updated report, Jaye Cabauatan, Cagayan Valley Office of Civil Defense (OCD) officer in charge, said that the DA has estimated the damage to agriculture at P5.48 billion including crops, livestock and agricultural infrastructure to be at P5.48 million.

He added that damage to agro-fishery damage is estimated at P74.29 million, an amount which includes the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources’ facilities, demonstration project, fishpond, fish cages, mangrove reforestation and community-based hatchery.

The Department of Social Work and Development (DSWD) recorded a total of 163,827 families or 745,526 individuals affected by the calamity; of this number, 102,010 families are in Cagayan, Isabela with 58,417, Nueva Vizcaya with 2,416 families, and Quirino with 984.

Damaged houses reached 124,390 with Cagayan having the highest number, followed by Isabela, Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces.

The Department of Education (DepEd) said the damage to school buildings and other facilities in Cagayan and Isabela provinces reached P660.12 million.

The reported damage on national roads and bridges was placed at P568.55 million; provincial roads and bridges at P55 million; and health facilities at P182.5 million.

LEANDER C. DOMINGO