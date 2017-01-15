Cagayan sets aside P700-M for flood-control

TUGUEGARAO CITY, Cagayan: In a move to control the flow of water that has perennially inundated the province, P700 million-worth of flood control projects are set to be constructed in eroded and low-lying areas.

Cagayan’s third congressional district, particularly the towns of Amulung, Solana and Tuao, has always been flooded during calamities or the rainy season, causing the swelling of the Cagayan River and its tributaries and eroding riverbanks.

Rep. Randolph Ting of the 3rd District said the Department of Public Worlds and Highways is on track to construct river embankment projects in the city and in Amulung, Solana and Tuao.

He described the projects as urgent to protect many portions of the riverbanks along this city, Amulung, Solana and Tuao have been eroded because of the changing waterway patterns of the Cagayan River.

“Erosion of the river bank, particularly within the path of the Cagayan River, has been a problem of the localities. These flood-control projects will save not only the residents living near the riverbank but also their livelihood,” Ting said.

LEANDER DOMINGO