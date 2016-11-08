Cagayan U robbed of scholarship funds

SOME P860,000 in school fees and scholarship funds was stolen from the cashier’s office of Cagayan State University (CSU) in Sanchez Mira town campus in Cagayan province, school officials found out on Tuesday. CSU officials said the break-in was uncovered as the vault at the cashier’s office was destroyed and other papers were scattered all over the room. Initial police investigation showed that the incident may have been an inside job but probers could not confirm the identities of the suspects in the absence of closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras on campus. Froilan Pacris, CSU Sanchez Mira campus executive officer, said the cash stolen are school fees and Commission on Higher Education scholarship grants. He said this was the third robbery in the university. Six security guards on campus have been sacked while investigation is being conducted.