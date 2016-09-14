Cagayan Valley agri office promotes brown rice

CITY OF ILAGAN, Isabela: Cagayan Valley’s regional agriculture office promoted brown rice over the weekend as part of National Rice Awareness Month.

Regional agriculture office director Lucrecio Alviar said they seldom see households that consume brown rice, which contains a lot of nutrients and boost the body’s immune system.

He said brown rice is richer in manganese, selenium and magnesium than white rice.

Meanwhile, National Nutrition Council (NNC) director Rhodora Maestre advised the public to eat brown rice as it is rich in anti-oxidants that prevent illnesses.

“You don’t need to buy expensive (supplements). Eat brown rice as it is rich in anti-oxidants,” she said, adding that brown rice also helps control diabetes and cholesterol.