Cagayan Valley braces for Typhoon ‘Ferdie’

Local government units and government agencies in Cagayan Valley (Region 2) have put in place necessary preparations to minimize the impact of Typhoon Ferdie (international name: Meranti) that had been forecast to hit the region early today, Wednesday.

The Office of the Civil Defense (OCD) in Region 2 said the Regional Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (RDRRMC) has coordinated with its member agencies to prepare for emergencies.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) at 2 p.m. on

Tuesday raised tropical storm warning signal No. 4 in the province of Batanes, signal No. 3 in the Babuyan Group of Islands and No. 2 in Ilocos Norte, Apayao and the northern part of Cagayan.

Cagayan Gov. Manuel Mamba has ordered the suspension of classes in all levels in the province today.

OCD Regional Director Norma Talosig said the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Region 2 office has available standby funds of P2,788,600 and stockpile of 14,069 family food packs and more than 4,000 food items and 700 National Food Authority (NFA) sacks of rice for repacking.

Talosig added that 350 sacks of NFA rice at the Provincial Social Work and Development in Batanes were available for augmentation; 500 family food packs in Dinapigue, Isabela; and 500 family food packs in Calayan Island town in Cagayan.

She said the Department of Health (DOH)-Region 2 has also put in place drugs, medicines and logistics in different provinces in the region.

Similarly, the police regional office, the Army’s 5th Infantry Division and the Bureau of Fire Protection are standing by and closely coordinating with local Risk Reduction and Management Councils.

The local Coast Guard is on full alert and readying search and rescue equipment.

The OCD has warned residents in Batanes, Babuyan Group, Cagayan, the northern part of Isabela, Kalinga, Abra, Apayao and Ilocos Norte to be prepared for moderate to heavy rainfall within the 500 kilometers of Typhoon Ferdie.

“Expect very strong winds over Batanes, Babuyan and Northern Cagayan… and storm surge is possible up to two meters over Northern and Eastern Cagayan,” Talosig said.

She added that all types of sea vessel are not allowed to sail in the Balintang and Bashi Channels as high waves in open sea are expected.

Meanwhile, the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) said it has implemented necessary preparations and precautions to minimize impact of the typhoon on its transmission operations and facilities.

Lilibeth Gaydowen, NGCP regional corporate communications and public affairs officer, said the preparations were meant to ensure reliability of communication equipment and availability of hardware materials and supplies necessary for the repair of damages to facilities.

The preparations include positioning of line crew in strategic areas to facilitate immediate restoration work.