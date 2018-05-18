Cagayan Valley emerges as coffee producer

ILAGAN, Isabela: Cagayan Valley (Region 2) is now an emerging coffee producer as it launched 11 brands during the recently held 2nd Coffee Business Forum and Brand Launching here.

These are Cool Mist Coffee, Vizcaya Valley Blend, Barako Boy Coffee, Ambaguio Finest, Cafe Santa Fe, Disadeco Coffee, Gamafa Brave and Strong, Quirino Mountain Blend, Angadanan Robusta, Collagen Coffee, and Claveria See Breeze.

Lorenzo Caranguian, Department of Agriculture-Cagayan Valley officer-in-charge, said that for the past years the DA and the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) have been helping coffee farmers in the region in the production, processing, trade, roasting, and marketing of the commodity.

With a still low level of coffee production compared to Mindanao and other regions in Luzon, the DA and DTI said they have been persistently urging farmers in the region to support the growing industry for the commodity.

“With a production of 0.2 metric ton per hectare, Region 2 is now contributing at least 1 percent of the total national production to start with,” Caranguian said.

He said that with the collective efforts of the government and its stakeholders, the DA and the DTI offices in Cagayan Valley came up with the idea to launch the region’s very own brands.

Juliet Morales, a coffee grower in Kasibu town in Nueva Vizcaya, said there are stories of hope, struggles, and rich experiences worthy to be shared pertaining to her brands, which include Cool Mist Coffee and Vizcaya Valley Blend.

A former overseas Filipino worker for seven years, Kirstin Reyes returned home to start an artisan coffee shop in Tuguegarao City with her Barako Boy.

Caranguian said there are also a lot of stories with regard to other brands that trace their origins from the mountain areas of the region.

These brands include the Ambaguio Finest of Tiblac Langak Farmers Association of Ambaguio town and Cafe Santa Fe that is a homegrown product of the Santa Fe local government unit, both in Nueva Vizcaya; and Disadeco Coffee that is 100-percent organic coffee by the Diffun-Saranay Development Coffee in Diffun town, the Gamafa Brave and Strong by Gabriela Masipag Farmers Producers of Gabriela Silang in Diffun town, the Quirino Mountain Blend of Mataga-ay Coffee Growers Producers Cooperative of Barangay (village) Jose Ancheta in Maddela town, all in Quirino province.

The coffee brands from the region’s lowland areas are Angadanan Robusta by Angadanan Forest Region Agrarian Reform Cooperative of Angadanan town, Isabela; Collagen Coffee of Clovenbil Corp. based in Tuguegarao City, Cagayan; and the Claveria See Breeze owned and managed by Kilkiling Upland Farmers Association in Claveria town, Cagayan.

“[We] believe that with appropriate government interventions, the coffee production in the region will not only increase in yield but will have the ultimate potential to capture premium markets,” Caranguian added.

Gov. Junie Cua of Quirino province said during the brands’ launching the coffee industry in Cagayan Valley is improving because “it is the aspiration of the people particularly the farmers to be freed from the bondage of poverty.”

“We must have this entrepreneurial spirit, the spirit to fight against the greatest battle that is poverty,” Cua said before more than 450 participants made up of coffee growers and aficionados.