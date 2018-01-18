Cagayan Valley eyes ‘corn combi’ market

To support the government’s drive for people to eat more rice-corn blend, the Department of Agriculture (DA)-Cagayan Valley (Region 2) office has developed its own bigas-mais blend for market testing and commercialization.

Called “Corn Combi,” the rice-corn blend is one of the innovative products being introduced by the DA-Cagayan Valley Research Center (CVRC) in Ilagan City, Isabela province.

Isabela, the biggest province in the region, is among the top corn and rice producers in the country, and hosts the biggest corn processing facility in Southeast Asia.

The Corn Combi is a combination of glutinous and white flint, glutinous and purple flint, and white corn.

Rose Mary Aquino, DA-Cagayan Valley regional technical officer-in-charge and regional corn program coordinator, said that while the market for rice-corn mix is not yet big, they are ready to share the technology with farmers the technology to produce it.

“We are also ready to help through the conduct of workshops and trainings, and be able to share our rice-corn mixes technology,” she said.

Aquino added other products can also be made from the rice-corn blend like purple/white corn noodles, corn cracknik, and coffee, among others.

Andrew Villacorta, DA assistant secretary for agribusiness and marketing, who recently visited Tuguegarao City, said the rice-corn blend can be also promoted as a health food.

Studies show rice-corn blend has lower calories and carbohydrate content compared to rice, and that corn also contains more vitamins, minerals, and protein than white rice.

“Blending the two agricultural products would give greater nutritional benefits to the consumers,” Aquino said.

Already launched

The DA with the National Food Authority (NFA) and Philippine Maize Federation (PhilMaize) launched Bigas-Mais Blend in Sasa Wharf in Davao City on December 21.

PhilMaize, the umbrella organization of corn growers across the country, is targeting to sell tons of the rice-corn blend this year in partnership with the NFA.

The NFA said it is collaborating with PhilMaize for a “taste survey” of the rice-corn blend to gauge its acceptance in the market if it is sold at a price a little lower than that of white rice. There are also plans to make leading supermarkets sell the rice-corn blend starting this month.

The rice-corn blend comes in three variants: regular with 70 percent rice and 30 percent white corn; special with equal portions of rice and white corn; and the Premium with 30 percent rice and 70 percent white corn.

The DA believes increased consumption of the rice-corn blend will help ease pressure on rice stocks and even production, and increase awareness toward more healthy type of foods.

“Bigas-Mais is just one of our strategies to quash our dependence on imported rice every time a shortfall in supply surfaces,” Agriculture Secretary Emmanuel Piñol said.