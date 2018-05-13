Cagayan Valley gun owners YIELD 79 firearms

TUGUEGARAO CITY, Cagayan: At least 79 assorted unlicensed firearms were surrendered and deposited by gun owners in various police stations in Quirino and Isabela provinces and Santiago City for safekeeping. Regional Police Office 2 director Mario Espino said Quirino province has the highest number of surrendered unlicensed or with expired license firearms with 41, Isabela province, 26 and Santiago City with 12. He expressed appreciation to the cooperation of gun owners to ensure a safe and secure Barangay (village) and Sanguniang Kabataan elections on Monday. Espino also reminded the public to surrender their firearms with expired licenses to avoid any legal impediments.