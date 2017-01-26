Cagayan Valley records one-year-old youngest HIV victim

BAYOMBONG, Nueva Vizcaya: The youngest person afflicted with the dreaded human immunodeficiency virus-acquired immune deficiency syndrome (HIV-AIDS) in Cagayan Valley (Region2) is a one-year old baby, according to the Department of Health (DOH). DOH regional officer Guia Cumillas said the baby acquired the virus from the mother called “transmission from mother to child.” It revealed a total of 89 HIV-AIDS cases recorded in 2016, six cases of which are full blown and 83 are asymptomatic or HIV patients. Of the 89 cases, 85 are male who acquired the disease through “man having sex with man.” Cumillas said the province of Isabela has the highest number of cases with 42; Cagayan, 31; Nueva Vizcaya, 12; and Quirino, 4. Batanes has no recorded case.