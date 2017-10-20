Cagayan Valley soybean industry gaining ground

KNOWN in the world as “Wonder Crop” of the 20th century, soybean or “utaw” is one of the most versatile high value crops.

Advertisements

While most soybean are processed for oil and protein for the animal feed industry, a smaller percentage is also processed for human consumption including soy milk, soy flour, soy protein, tofu, among others. There are also many non-food (industrial) products made out of this crop.

In Cagayan Valley (Region 2), the prospect for soybean industry expansion is bright since many areas in the region have started production particularly in the province of Isabela, also known as a rice and corn granary of Luzon.

According to the Bureau of Agricultural Research (BAR), the Cagayan Valley region in the early 1990s cultivated almost 500 hectares of soybean but met a lot of challenges, and because of the poor appreciation of the crop, planting of the crop did not prosper. BAR is an agency under the Department of Agriculture (DA).

In the Philippines, soybean production is known to have been concentrated only in the provinces of Surigao del Sur and Negros Oriental, and harvests were consumed in small quantities as vegetable, backyard swine feeds and coffee substitute.

In 2011, the soybean industry in Cagayan Valley was revitalized through the launching of the DA’s Soybean Program, and this has resulted in the region developing more than 1,750 hectares in cumulative production areas for soybean from almost zero.

The region’s realization of its soybean industry was a product of hard work by the people behind the DA’s High Value Crops Development Program and the BAR headed by Nicomedes Eleazar in collaboration with DA-Cagayan Valley Research Center (CVRC) led by Rose Mary Aquino.

In 2015-2016, the promotion of soybean production and utilization was intensified further attracting farming communities in the region that showed interest in the DA soybean program.

One of the successful beneficiaries of the DA soybean program is the Bacnor East Soya Farmers Association (BESFA) in Burgos town in Isabela. It all started when Cancio Balais, BESFA production manager, sought the assistance of DA-CVRC.

Balais said the DA-CVRC assisted their farmers and other stakeholders by conducting a field day and technology demonstration trials on soybean as an intercrop to mango and calamansi. The effort also established soybean as a rotation crop to corn in Burgos town.

Today, BESFA supplies the monthly 1,500 kilograms soybean demand of the Santiago City (Isabela) Public Market and another 1,500 kilos for Dondonayo Enterprise in Alicia town, also in the province.

Another client of BESFA is Korean entrepreneur, Kim Whan 2nd, who is engaged in the production of soybean sprout distributed to Korean hotels and restaurants in Angeles City, Pampanga province.

According to DA-CVRC, BESFA has made a difference by helping make soybean a “hero crop” for whole Cagayan Valley region.