Cagayan Valley transport strike failed—LTFRB

BAYOMBONG, Nueva Vizcaya: The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) on Tuesday said the two-day nationwide transport strike did not affect riders in Region 2 as drivers and operators continued to ply their routes.

Nash Talipasan, LTFRB regional director, said the strike failed to paralyze the Cagayan Valley region since most of the drivers and operators of the Pinagkaisang Samahan ng mga Tsuper at Operators Nationwide (Piston) in Cagayan, Isabela and Nueva Vizcaya did not participate.

“We are happy to see that the national transport protest had no negative effect on the whole region,” Talipasan added.

He said they visited all transport terminals in the different provinces and four cities in Cagayan Valley since Monday and found no problems.

During the two-day strike, there were members of Piston in Nueva Vizcaya-Santiago City terminal distributing some leaflets.

Officers of the Bambang (Nueva Vizcaya)–Banaue (Ifugao) Jeepney Association advised their members not to join the strike for the sake of their passengers.

The association’s officers also advised their members to instead use the transport protest day for vehicle check-up and maintenance.

Darwin Bravo said the suspension of school classes and work in government offices has affected his income for the day.

But Bravo added that he could not afford to miss a day especially that he has children to feed and send to school.

The two-day transport strike opposed the government’s plan to replace old and dilapidated jeepneys with new and environment-friendly units.

Talipasan said the LTFRB in Region 2 already had an initial dialogue with the officers and leaders of different transport groups and federations in the region.

“We are encouraging them to support the modernization project of the government and we are getting positive response,” he added.