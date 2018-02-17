Cagayan Valley’s top NPA bomber arrested

BAYOMBONG, Nueva Vizcaya: An alleged high profile member of the communist New People’s Army (NPA) also identified as a “blaster man” and medic was arrested in Quirino province for illegal possession of explosives and firearms.

Chief Supt. Jose Mario Espino, Police Regional Office 2 (PRO2) director, said Kevin Bulayo Nilo, alias “Ka Glenn” was arrested on Thursday morning in the far-flang Sitio (sub-village) San Jose of Barangay Ancheta in Maddela town.

He also identified Nilo as among the allegedly 11 NPA active members whose photos PRO2 released last week.\

With a search warrant, Espino said, joint elements of the PRO2 and the 5th Infantry (Star) Division (5ID) retrieved eight improvised anti-tank explosives, 14 anti-personnel explosives, 12 detonators and assorted electronic components for explosives, a caliber .45 pistol with two magazines and ammunition, a laptop, five cell phones and voluminous subversive documents.

But Nilo, who was presented during a media conference at Nueva Vizcaya Provincial Police Office, denied having been involved in the NPA movement and said some members of the rebel group only left the confiscated explosives and other devices when they passed by his place.

According to Espino, Nilo is considered a high profile bomber and medic whose initial background gathered by the military intelligence could prove that he was Mindanao-trained and considered a “very dangerous terrorist.”

He said there is positive evidence that he was also among the rebel group belonging to the Venerando Villacillo Command responsible for the attack in Maddela town police station in Quirino in April 2017 that resulted in the death of Police Officer 2 Jerome Luwi Cardenas who was then on duty.

Espino said one of the cell phones confiscated from Nilo during his arrest was identified as the same gadget used by the Maddela Police Station’s hotline and can be considered the best evidence that he was involved in the said attack.

Nilo is the fourth member of the rebel group that attacked the police station the others being Rey Busania, Raul Merano and Arnold Jamias, who have been charged criminally before the court.

Brigadier General Perfecto Rimando, Philippine Army’s 5ID commanding general, said that with the arrest of [Kevin Bulayo] Nilo “we were able to thwart the rebels’ plan of bombing military and police posts and routes.”

“I have always been sending the message to these rebels and terrorists to surrender immediately and benefit from President Rodrigo Duterte’s program which is better than being killed,” Rimando said.

“These communist rebels and terrorists have only two choices and that is to surrender or else they will die if they fight,” he added.

He said the arrest of Nilo is the result of the successful operation of a confidential agent in the area and careful gathering of information from the community in coordination with the Philippine Army intelligence and the Philippine National Police.

Police said Nilo will be provided with a lawyer and will be charged for violation of Republic Act (RA) 9516 (Illegal Possession of Explosives) and RA 10591 (Illegal Possession of Firearms).