CAGI launches search for cars, trucks of the year

The Car Awards Group, Inc. (CAGI), together with its long-time partner Worldbex Services International (WSI), launched the Car and Truck of the Year award, as well as the inaugural Motorcycle of the Year during the 2017 Manila International Auto Show held at the World Trade Center in Pasay City.

The Car of the Year – Philippines (COTY-P) and the Truck of the Year – Philippines (TOTY-P) are prestigious awards bestowed on the best new vehicles annually. Organized by CAGI since 2004, nominees go through extensive qualitative and quantitative testing to determine the year’s awardees.

For this 2017, aside from the usual automotive citations, the 13-year award-giving body will introduce the Motorcycle of the Year-Philippines (MOTY-P) for the very first time.

“We are excited and at the same time honored to get the ball rolling for our activities at the said big event,” said Ronaldo de los Reyes, the newly-elected CAGI president.

Last year’s Car of the Year and Truck of the year winners, the Honda Civic RS Turbo and the Isuzu D-Max, respectively, were displayed at a prime location during the 2017 MIAS.

“MIAS has always supported CAGI ever since its conception 13 years ago. This year, the partnership is bigger as we kick off the Motorcycle of the Year Awards to recognize the market’s diversified growth across all vehicles,” said WSI Managing Director Jill Ang.

CAGI has been partnering with WSI since the beginning of the Manila International Auto Show, the event which has been considered the biggest motoring and driving event in the Philippines held every summer.