Caguioa: Quo warranto a ‘prohibited alleyway’

Caguioa, J.:

(Excerpts from dissenting opinion)

This quo warranto petition is brought before the Court purportedly to test the integrity of the Chief Justice. However, what it really tests is the integrity of the Court—its ability to stand by an idea. The idea is simple, clearly stated in the Constitution, and consistently upheld by the Court in its jurisprudence before today: impeachable officers, by express constitutional command, may only be removed from office by impeachment. By ousting the Chief Justice through the expediency of holding that the Chief Justice failed this “test” of integrity, it is actually the Court that fails.

The petitioner Solicitor General describes this new and creative mode of removing an impeachable officer as the “road less travelled by.” But there is a reason why it has never been taken—it is not a sanctioned road. Refusing to see the impassability of this “road,” the Solicitor General forges on, equivocating between grounds of impeachment and grounds for questioning eligibility for appointment, between the appropriate mode to question and the effects of non-submission of the Sworn Statement of Assets, Liabilities and Net Worth (SALN) to the Judicial and Bar Council (JBC) during the application process for appointments in the Judiciary and the non-filing of SALN punishable under Republic Act (R.A.) No. 6713. He attempts to sidestep the unconstitutionality of the consequent ouster he prays for in this quo warranto proceeding by drawing a false dichotomy between acts done prior to appointment as against acts done during the holding of office.

Contrary to the decision reached by the majority, it is my view that the quo warranto must fail for the following reasons:

1. Quo warranto, except only as explicitly allowed by the Constitution to be filed against the President or Vice President under the rules promulgated by the Presidential Electoral Tribunal

(PET), is not available as a mode of removal from office for impeachable officers by the clear command of Article XI, Section 2 of the Constitution;

2. Even assuming that quo warranto is available, the alleged non-submission or incomplete submission of SALN to the JBC is not a valid ground to question the eligibility of the respondent, the SALN not being a constitutional requirement for the position of Chief Justice.

3. Even assuming that quo warranto is available, and that the non-submission or incomplete submission of the SALN to the JBC can somehow be raised to a level of a constitutional requirement, the one-year prescriptive period for the filing of quo warranto lapsed one year after the appointment of or assumption of office by the respondent as Chief Justice in 2012;

4. Even assuming again, that the non-submission or incomplete submission of the SALN to the JBC is a ground to disqualify the respondent from being placed in the short list, the records show that the JBC considered the submissions ofthe respondent Chief Justice as substantial compliance. Any defect in the exercise of discretion by the JBC should have been assailed via certiorari, prior to the respondent’s appointment. This was not done and can no longer be done through this quo warranto petition.

5. Even assuming again, that the non-filing of the SALN under R.A. No. 6713 may lead to the removal from office of an impeachable officer, it cannot be done by quo warranto, but through the procedure in Section 11 of R.A. No. 6713.

6. And finally, even assuming that quo warranto is available to remove an impeachable officer for violation of R.A.

No. 6713 separate from the procedure provided in that law, the Solicitor General failed to prove the non-filing of SALN by the respondent—the evidentiary value of the Certifications from the University of the Philippines Human Resources Development Office (UP HRDO) and the Office of the Ombudsman having been destroyed by the discovery of other SALNs filed that were not found in the custodian’s possession.

Contrary to what has been bandied about, this case does not present any novel legal or constitutional question. This is not a case of first impression. This case is nothing more than cheap trickery couched as some gaudy innovation. Thus, in disposing of this case, it does not take a lot to state plainly the truth; it takes infinitely more effort to hide and bury it.

The general proposition that non-filing of SALN means lack of integrity is erroneous.

As discussed, the requirement of the SALN during the 2012 application process for the Chief Justice position was prompted by the impeachment of former Chief Justice Renato Corona. When Senator Escudero moved that the additional requirements be imposed, including the SALNs, he manifested that the JBC would not want to recommend a person who would be susceptible to such kind of attack, which pertains to the eventual removal from office of former Chief Justice Renato Corona due to inaccuracies in his SALN.

Clearly, all of these, if not solely motivated, was significantly driven, by the crusade to eliminate corruption in the government. With this rationale, the mere failure to submit SALNs without any intent to commit a wrong is thus properly contextualized as not meaning that the person lacks integrity.

At this juncture, it is also important to differentiate the case of the respondent from that of former Chief Justice Corona. In the latter’s case, he was charged with betrayal of public trust and/or culpable violation of the Constitution for (1) failing to disclose his SALN, (2) failure to include certain properties in the SALN, and (3) alleged hidden wealth. These charges have not been levelled against the respondent. She is merely accused of not filing her SALNs. Chief Justice Corona was convicted because he had undeclared dollar and peso deposits which were manifestly out of proportion to his lawful income and he failed to provide any explanation on how he obtained such funds. Thus, the case of Chief Justice Corona correctly applied the rule on SALN requirement when it delved into the real issue of curtailing the acquisition of unexplained wealth.

The filing by the Solicitor General of the present quo warranto petition to oust the Chief Justice appears to be an admission on the part of the Executive department that the grounds for impeachment, including the ground upon which this quo warranto petition is based, rest on shaky grounds.

Understanding the inherent weakness of the grounds of impeachment and the improbability of ouster through the mode constitutionally provided, the Solicitor General has effectively shopped for a different forum to seek the Chief Justice’s ouster. This is not a road less travelled—it is a prohibited alleyway that, regrettably, the Court is now allowing passage through.

To me, what had been shown in the hearings before the Committee on Justice in the House of Representatives are all internal matters that, to some, bespeak the lack of able leadership by the Chief Justice. The acts complained of, including the alleged failure to submit SALNs, are actionable under existing laws—provided the respondent is first impeached following settled and unequivocal jurisprudence.

Judicial power rests in the Court en banc. The Chief Justice, primus inter pares, is first in precedence but does not exercise judicial power on his own. The members of the Court are not without recourse—are not without power—to address any perceived encroachment being committed by the Chief Justice on the powers of the Court en banc. The Court’s inability to resolve this leadership issue within its own walls and the need to ventilate these matters before another forum is a disservice to the institution and to the individual members of the Court. For the Court to now turn around and oust the Chief Justice on its own, without any constitutional basis, is an even greater disservice.

I view with deep shame and regret this day when the Court has ousted one of its sitting Members upon the prodding of a mere agency of a separate coordinate department. I steadfastly maintain that the members of the Court cannot and should not allow themselves to be used in this manner. No matter how dislikable a member of the Court is, the rules cannot be changed just to get rid of him, or her in this case. The other members of the Court—the Court en banc—are called upon to grin and bear the unbearable as travelling this prohibited road will be at the expense and to the extreme prejudice of the independence of the entire judiciary, the independence of the Court’s individual members, and the freedom of discourse within the Court. This case marks the time when the Court commits seppuku—without honor. ALFREDO BENJAMIN S. CAGUIOA, Associate Justice

Editor’s Note: As a public service, The Manila Times is publishing excerpts of concurring and dissenting opinions on the quo warranto case against ousted Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno.