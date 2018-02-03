Cainghug snares Rancho Palos lowest net trophy

Alberto Cainghug shot a one under-par 71 to claim the lowest net trophy during the 4th monthly medal tournament of Rancho Palos Verdes last January 18 to 20 at their home course in Davao City.

Cainghug was followed by Marlon Tabanao, who fired a 75 in the Class A division.

Class A gross champion Karloz Alba fired 75 gross to edge runner-up Ko Young Chan, who had 81.

Class B net winner Godfrey Costinares shot a 71 to win by two strokes over second placer Ulyses Dino.

Amir Pelaez, meanwhile, carded 85 gross score to clinch the gross championship title against Jay-R Crisostomo, who fired a 95.

In the ladies division, gross champion Gemma Bokawachi scored an 86 while net champion Park Myung Seon had a 76.

In the senior’s category, Philip Hazlewood posted a four-under 68 to bag the net title followed by Vic Gonzales with 74. Boy Tan emerged as the gross champion with 79 while Ting Castillo finished second with 82 gross.

Super senior net champion Susumu Ohnari sizzled with three-under 69 while Alfred Abundo wound up with a 94 gross to win the gross title in the same division.