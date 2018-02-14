Cainta police deputy killed; suspects identified

The Philippine National Police (PNP) has named two of the suspects who killed Senior Inspector Jimmy Senosin, the deputy police chief of Cainta, Rizal, during an armed encounter in the town’s Barangay San Andres on Sunday.

“Because of this incident, [PNP chief Ronald de la Rosa] ordered a manhunt for the suspects responsible for the death of Senosin, and assured the bereaved family that justice will be served.” PNP spokesman Chief Supt. John Bulalacao said in a news conference.

The suspects were dentified as Robin Gomez alyas “Ruben Tae,” 38, a resident of Lakas Bisig Westbank Road, Barangay San Andres, and a certain “Ekis.”

Gomez is also included in a drug watchlist.

An initial report said a concerned citizen alerted the Cainta police after seeing the suspects roaming Floodway carrying firearms.

Senosin, accompanied by intelligence officers and other policemen, went to the area to inspect.

Upon seeing the policemen, the suspects allegedly fired at them and threw a hand grenade.

They tried to run and flee to a dark alley but the law enforcers asked them to surrender but they refuses and fired at the police.

Senosin was shot in the head in the gunbattle.

“Ekis” climbed into a house with a blue gate, where the police found two other drug suspects, Ronaldo Idolog, 44, and Josephine Lachica, 29, repacking a white crystalline substance suspected to be shabu.

Senosin was brought to a hospital in Pasig City and died there around 2 a.m.