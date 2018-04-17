Cainta residents benefit from joint medical mission

A total of 135 residents of Sto. Domingo, Cainta, Rizal benefited from the joint medical and dental mission conducted by the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) Medical Services Team (MST) in cooperation with Kilusang Pagbabago (KP) and JCI-Cainta last month.

Held at the Marick Subdivision covered court on March 21, the four-hour community service served 80 patients for ophthalmology cases and 56 dental procedures.

Kilusang Pagbabago is a mass movement under the leadership of President Rodrigo Duterte pursuing real change through participatory governance. JCI-Cainta, on the other hand, is the Chapter of Jaycees International formally chartered on June 12, 1971.

“First time naming humingi ng assistance sa PCSO at hindi kami nabigo. Maraming salamat kay Chairman Pinili at GM Balutan,” KP chairman Nazh Berganio expressed.

“Nagpapasalamat po kami sa PCSO dahil mabilis ang naging pagtugon ng ahensiya sa aming request kaya ang me­dical mission na ito ay naging matagum­pay,” JCI-Cainta president Lovette Salangsang said.

“This medical and dental mission is part of Biya­yang Pagbabago, which is the anti-poverty program of President Rodrigo Roa Duterte, organized by KP,” Berganio explained.

This medical and dental mission is an evident commitment of PCSO to the administration’s Universal Health Care Program as well as to the President’s movement in giving every Filipino the most possible quality health care in the most accessible way.

Those who want to avail a medical and dental mission from PCSO may submit the following requirements: 1) Letter of Request, addressed to the PCSO Chairman/General Manager 2) Information on manpower to assist in the mission 3) Consumption Reports from previous request (if any) 4) Project Proposal with a) Project Rationale b) Project Objectives and c) Project Clientele/Area coverage.

JENNIFER BARILLO