Police arrested the second most wanted person in Cainta, Rizal during an operation on Tuesday, identified by Supt. Elpidio Ramirez, officer-in-charge of Cainta police, as Benjie Revilla, alias Louie Montert. Revilla, who has pending warrant of arrest for murder, was arrested along PFCI Eastbank Road, Barangay San Andres, Cainta.