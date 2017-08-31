Calabarzon deploys more forces to Cavite

Camp Vicente Lim, Laguna: The Police Regional Office-Calabarzon deployed 100 additional policemen to Dasmariñas City in Cavite as augmentation force to curb shooting incidents perpetrated by motorcycle-riding gunmen.

Chief Supt. Ma.O Aplasca, police regional director, said he ordered the additional deployment after reports circulated in social media on the shooting incidents around Dasmariñas that caused alarm among the people in the city and nearby municipalities.

Seventy-five of the policemen came from the Regional Public Safety Battalion while 25 were from the Batangas Provincial Public Safety Company.

Aplasca called for the cooperation of the public, as more checkpoints were installed with enhanced police visibility.

He assured that the police are in control of the situation and asked the public to be responsible in posting on social media similar incidents and report or send information to these numbers: 09451470324 or 09282663271.

The incidents prompted the City Council of Dasmariñas on August 25 to pass a resolution banning the use of full-cover helmets, bonnets, ski masks and other face garments by motorcycle riders traveling along the city roads.

Exempted are those traveling on Aguinaldo Highway, Governor’s Drive and Paliparan-Salawag-Molino Road.

A 20-40 kilometer-per-hour speed limit was also set for all motorcycles traversing city roads.

Dasmariñas City Mayor Elpidio Barzaga said the ban is aimed to deter crimes perpetrated by armed men riding motorcycles.

On August 24, Gerry Federeales was killed while Jayson Borja and Jomel Villanueva in Barangay San Dionisio were wounded after suspects riding a motorcycle shot them.

Motorcycle-riding suspects also shot and wounded Junier Mar Baguio and Dannyper Villar along Crossing, Barangay Salawag.

Barzaga has offered P500,000 reward for the identity and arrest of the suspects.

ROSELLE AQUINO