Calabarzon film fest celebrates Arts Month

In line with the celebration of the Arts Month, film scholars, artists, enthusiasts, and filmmakers from Calabarzon (Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal, Quezon) and other regions are gathering once again for “Pelikultura: The Calabarzon Film Festival 2018” on February 19 to 21 at the University of the Philippines (UP) Los Baños.

Now on its 8th year, the festival ties up with the National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA) and the Film Development Council of the Philippines (FDCP) as it continues to provide a platform for aspiring and budding filmmakers from Region IV-A and across the country.

With this year’s festival theme, “Imagining Landscapes Beyond,” Pelikultura seeks to showcase the narratives that weave the diverse and vibrant culture nestled in the urban and rural spaces of Calabarzon.

Pelikultura strives to nurture a Calabarzon Cinema for the entire country and the whole world to see, and has featured short films that have even received critical acclaim abroad, such as “Wawa” (2015) by Anj Macalanda and “Nakaw” (2017) by Noel Escondo and Arvin Belarmino.

The festival kicks off with a General Education forum on Regional Cinema on Feb 19 at 1 p.m., REDREC Auditorium, UPLB. Renowned film scholars Prof. Patrick Campos from UP Film Institute and Dr. Paul Grant from University of San Carlos, Cebu will deliver their lectures on “Regional Cinema as National Cinema” and “Regional Cinema and the Limits of National Cinema,” respectively.

The highly acclaimed documentary feature “The Crescent Rising” (2015) directed by Sheron Dayoc is the festival’s opening film. A film directing workshop to be facilitated by award-winning Mindanaoan filmmaker Arnel Mardoquio is scheduled from Feb 20 to 21, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m..

Meanwhile, multi-awarded writer-director Sherad Sanchez will give a talk on “How To Watch A Film’ on Feb 20, at 2 p.m. The festival closes on Feb 21 with the special screening of Kidlat Tahimik’s “Turumba” (1981), which follows the story of a family of craftspeople during the seasonal Turumba festival in Pakil, Laguna.

With a record-high total of 122 short film entries received this year, the festival will showcase a total of 25 films in competition (open and student categories). The best film from each competition category will bring home P10,000 and other special awards.

The jury members for the short film competition include Prof. Patrick Campos, filmmaker and lecturer Adjani Arumpac, and director-writer Charliebebs Gohetia.

Admission to the film screenings and regional cinema lectures is free with limited slots only for the workshop and forum.