Calabarzon highway cops launch ‘Ride for Marawi’

CAMP VICENTE LIM, Laguna — The Regional Highway Patrol Group based in Calabarzon launched “Ride for Marawi”, a three-day fund raising motorcycle ride for the rehabilitation of Marawi City.

Spear-headed by Supt. Peter Dionisio, RHPU Regional Chief, the fund-raising ride aims to solicit donations from individuals along the route, which will be turned over to the committee tasked to rehabilitate Marawi City headed by Chief Supt. Arnel B. Escobal, HPG director.

Calabarzon is Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal, Quezon.

Officers and members of the HPG Riders’ Club, Southern Tagalog and other motorcycle groups in the region who also serves as HPG force multipliers and HPG Road Safety Marshals will participate in the event.

During the first leg, the group will pass by various towns and cities of Batangas up to Cavite.

The second leg starts from Cavite towards Rizal and finally to the province of Quezon and ending in Laguna.

Dionisio has invited other motorcycle riders to be part of this event. ROSELLE R. AQUINO