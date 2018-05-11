CALABARZON LAUNCHES HOTLINE VS PUSHERS, ERRING POLICEMEN

Camp Vicente Lim, Laguna: The Police Regional Office Calabarzon launched on Thursday the Regional Director’s Hotline, one of the flagship projects on internal cleansing and fight against illegal drugs. Chief Supt. Guillermo Eleazar, Calabarzon regional director, said the regional office is facing issues concerning personnel getting involved in illegal acts, abuses and other nefarious activities and even in the proliferation of illegal drugs. Under the theme “Pulis na Abusado, Pusher na pang-Asar, Agad I-text mo kay General Eleazar,” people can report any police officer who may be involved in illegal activities and illegal drug suspects by texting the information to 09457644414 for Globe subscribers and 09087779992 for Smart users. Eleazar said the hotlines will be manned by responsible, credible and competent personnel on a 24/7 basis who will evaluate and validate the information and provide feedback on police and legal actions. He assured that every information sent will be treated with full confidentiality.