CALABARZON PNP READY FOR SCHOOL OPENING

Camp Vicente Lim, Laguna: Police Regional Office in Calabarzon (Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal and Quezon) Director Chief Supt. Ma O Aplasca said all is set for the opening of classes on June 5 as they are deploying almost 2,000 policemen to provide security, traffic management, and other related public safety services. Aplasca added they are also deploying policemen at seaports, transport terminals, malls business centers and other areas of convergence regionwide. Special police teams were also organized to conduct mobile and foot patrols along major routes and highways and within the immediate vicinity of schools. Aplasa also said they have established almost 700 Police Assistance Desks in major school campuses and clustered schools in the region in coordination with the concerned school authorities and its security forces.