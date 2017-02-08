Calabarzon police assure Koreans’ security

Camp Vicente Lim, Laguna: The Police Regional Office in Calabarzon guaranteed the security of about 10,000 South Koreans living or working in Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal and Quezon region. Calabarzon Regional Director Chief Supt. Valfrie Tabian assured District Director for Laguna Tae Seon Kim and Jong Jin Byun, District Director for Cavite of United Korean Community Association of the Philippines during a visit to this camp on Wednesday. The Korean delegation expressed concerned about the reported incidents in Angeles City committed by some policemen against their citizens. Tabian assured such incident will not happen under his watch. The Korean community also designated Korean Desk Police Liason Officer Chief Insp. Yun Won Chang to be stationed at the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group-Calabarzon to coordinate security matters concerning them.