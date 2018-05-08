CALABARZON police nets 150 in COMELEC gun ban

Camp Vicente Lim, Laguna: Police Regional Office (PRO) in Calabarzon arrested 150 people for violation of the Commission on Election (Comelec) gun ban on carrying or transporting of firearms or other deadly weapon from April 14 to May 5. Chief Supt Guillermo Eleazar, PRO Calabarzon director, said the number include two policemen, one barangay (village) chairman and a security guard. Seized were a total of 765 assorted firearms and 1,765 pieces of ammunition. Eleazar added that a total of 638 assorted firearms and 692 ammunitions were also turned-over for safe keeping by some candidates, local officials, businessmen and other civilians in connection with the gun ban.