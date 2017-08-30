Calabarzon reshuffles police chiefs

CAMP VICENTE LIM, Laguna: Eighteen chiefs of police and other officers in the five provinces in the Calabarzon region (Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal and Quezon) have either been retired or reassigned in an order effected on Tuesday.

“Movement of our officers will ensure a more balanced, efficient, and productive leadership in their new assignments. It is our policy in the PNP to look into the career advancement of our officers. This is also a part of preparing them for their future assignments especially as managers and leaders. We want to make sure that we put the right person on the right job where they could perform their best in serving the community,” said Chief Supt. Ma O. Aplasca, Calabarzon regional director.

Aplasca led the mass turnover with the police directors of the five provincial offices here.

Affected by the reshuffle were: Supt. Ronan Claravall, former chief of police of San Pablo City, to Tagaytay City, replacing Supt. Sancho Celedio assigned as new chief of Calamba City Police;

Celedio replaced Supt. Fernando Ortega who was re-assigned as chief of Dasmarinas City Police in Cavite, replacing Supt. Gil Torralba who was transferred to San Pablo City; Supt. Harold Depositar is the new chief of police of San ta Rosa City, replacing Supt. Joel Estaris who has been assigned to the Regional Drug Enforcement Unit;

Supt. Meliton Salvadora is the new chief of police of Lipa City Police in Batangas, replacing Supt. Carlos Barde who was transferred to San Pedro City Police in Laguna;

The new chief of police of Trece Martirez City Police in Cavite is Supt. Nerwin Ricohermoso, replacing Supt. Egbert Tibayan who was assigned to Cavite Police Provincial Office;

In Santo Tomas, Batangas, the new chief of police is Supt. Hernogenes Cabe, replacing Supt. Giovanni Sibalo who now heads the Cavite Public Safety Company;

Binan City has Supt. Reydante Ariza as new chief of police, replacing Supt. Elpidio Ramirez who was reassigned to Regional Drug Enforcement Unit;

Tiaong, Quezon’s new chief of police is Supt. Freddie Dantes, replacing Chief Insp. Alvin Concolacion while Supt. Rodrigo Soriano is the new chief of police of Sariaya town.

Aplasca said that aside from being a customary part of the PNP system, the reorganization was also for those officers who have met the maximum two years of tenure in their respective assignments.

Upon assessment and deliberation of the oversight committee, Aplasca added, it was necessary to designate officers whose expertise was needed in a particular area.

ROSELLE M. AQUINO