Calabarzon trackster breaks 39-year Palaro record

BANTAY, ILOCOS SUR: Veruel Verdadero of Calabarzon shattered a 39-year national juniors record when he ruled the 100-meter sprint secondary boys anew in the 2018 Palarong Pambansa on Wednesday at the President Elpidio Quirino Stadium here.

Verdadero clocked 10.55 seconds, eclipsing Julius Bayaban’s previous mark of 10.60 seconds in the National Open on December 19, 1979 held at the Marikina Sports Complex.

The 17-year old sprinter also smashed the Palaro record of 10.74 seconds posted by Soccsksargen’s Feberoy Kasi in 2016.

“I prepared hard to break the record,” said Verdadero, who bagged five medals in last year’s edition of the games in Antique.

“I really tried to surpass my time trial record here in the finals. I ate a full meal in order for me to break it,” added the national junior athlete who narrowly missed the podium in the 2018 SEA Youth Athletic Championship.

Verdadero successfully defended his century dash title against Western Visayas’ Vince Jayson Buhayan (10.88) and Cagayan Valley’s David Jerome Granadozo (11.05). He now sets his sights on replicating his previous five-gold haul as he joins the 200m, 400m and two relay events.

Jessel Lumapas completed Calabarzon’s secondary division sweep, emerging as the new sprint queen in the 100m secondary girls with 11.99 seconds.

Lumapas dethroned Bianca Jane Combate (12.20) and downed Decerie Niala both of Eastern Visayas.

“I didn’t expect that I would win gold here,” said the 11th Grader from Dasmariñas East Integrated High School.

In elementary division, Central Luzon’s Neil Justin Angelio ruled the 100-meter boys (11.81) even as Western Visayas’ Krisha Aguillon won the 100m girls (13.04).

Meanwhile, as of 5:35 p.m., 13-time champ National Capital Region (NCR) stole the top spot with a 26-16-12 gold-silver-bronze haul following a sluggish start.

The Big City began leading the 16 other regions after dominating the opening day of swimming on Tuesday.

Over at the Philippine Science High School Gym in San Ildefonso, NCR scooped six golds in the table tennis competition.

In tae kwon do at the Sto. Domingo Municipal Gym, Cordillera Administrative Region snagged three gold in poomsae (form) and two gold in kyorugi (sparring). Western Visayas also had two gold in the former event.

Late in the second day, several records also stumbled. John Michael Lawrence Tatoy of Mimaropa posted 340 points to cop the gold and break the record in archery secondary boys. Justine Ronato of Soccsksargen set the former 337-point mark in 2016 Palaro.

Avegail Beliran of Western Visayas posted 41.46 meters in javelin throw elementary girls to eclipse the previous mark of 40.63 meters set by Gia Bucag of Central Visayas eight years ago.

In high jump secondary boys, Kent Brian Celeste (1.99 meters) of Ilocos Region surpassed the 2015 Palaro record marked by Alexis Soqueño (1.95 meters) of Western Visayas.