Calabarzon welcomes 743 new police recruits

Camp Vicente Lim, Laguna: Some 743 new police recruits composed of 543 male and 200 female took their oath recently to join the Police Regional Office 4 (PRO4) in Calabarzon (Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal and Quezon). PRO4A Director Chief Supt. Valfrie Tabian warned the recruits against illegal activities that would include them among the ranks of police scalawags. “Learn the values and traditions of the service as you will undergo your training. You should be competent, motivated, values oriented and disciplined police officers. Do not loose this opportunity given to you,” he told the new officers. The recruits will undergo the six months Public Safety Basic Recruit Course at the Institute Training Group, National Police Training Institute.