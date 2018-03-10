Calaca power plants on repairs shutdown

Certain power plants in Calaca, Batangas are implementing maintenance shutdown this month, the Semirara Mining and Power Corp. said on Friday.

Unit 1 of the 150-megawatt (MW) Coal-Fired (Circulating Fluidized Bed) Thermal Power Plant, operated by Semirara Mining unit Southwest Luzon Power Generation Corp. (SLPGC), has been on unplanned outage since Tuesday over observed abnormal vibration of the equipment.

Detailed inspection of the unit will be done immediately, according to the firm.

Unit 2 of the coal facility is undergoing regular planned maintenance outage targeted to go online in the last week of March.

Also, unit 1 of the 300-MW Coal-Fired Thermal Power Plant, being run by the listed firm’s subsidiary Sem-Calaca Power Corp., has been on unscheduled outage until March 12 to give way for the removal of boiler sags.

Unit 2 of the coal plant is also undergoing a planned outage for assessment/inspection of the facility prior to the final phase of the rehabilitation or life extension program in 2019.

The unit is anticipated to resume operations by end of March.