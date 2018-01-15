Calamity victims get assistance from PCSO

Part of the PCSO Mandate is to assist victims of calamity, whether natural or man-made.

“Mayroong P100 million na Calamity Fund na puwedeng gamitin ng PCSO at aprubado ito ng Department of Budget and Management [DBM] (There is a P100M Calamity that PCSO can use and it is duly approved by DBM),” PCSO General Manager Alexander Balutan said.

According to him, the PCSO Board is preparing the necessary documents in order to offer assistance to residents severely devastated by typhoons these past few weeks, Palawan being the most recent province where many died.

“Magbibigay tayo ng pinansyal na tulong doon sa mga bayan na sinalanta ng bagyo. Pinapahanda na natin ang listahan ng dapat na bilhing medisina at kagamitan ng mga apektadong residente at ito ay ginagawa ng mga lokal na pamahalaan doon para malaman natin kung magkano ang kailangan na pondo at ibibigay natin. Ako na mismo ang magdadala ng pondo doon (We will give financial assistance to towns affected by the typhoon. We are preparing the list of medicines and items that must be purchased for the residents and this is being done by local government units in order for us to determine the fund needed which we will provide. I, myself, would deliver the fund there),” Balutan said.

PCSO already contributed P10 million and a succeeding P5.4 million to typhoon victims in Samar and Biliran.

When the Marawi siege happened in Mindanao, the injured and hospitalized civilians during the war were promptly given IMAP assistance, including the wounded soldiers and some of the wounded terrorists from Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG) and Maute Group that have surrendered to the military.

“Nasa P5 million din ang naiayuda natin sa Marawi nung kasagsagan ng bakbakan doon at tayo nga mismo ang nagpunta doon para ihatid ang mga medisina, tubig at iba pang kailangan ng mga residenteng nasa mga evacuation center (The assistance we gave to Marawi is about P5M amidst the war and we willingly visited the warzone to deliver the medicines, water, and other necessities for the residents staying in the evacuation center),” Balutan said.

Furthermore, PCSO’s donation includes P1 million worth of food provision for the soldiers of the government and an “eye-in-the-sky” surveillance gadget that geared our troops toward the adversaries. According to our Marine troops, the gadget was of immense help to them in infiltrating the foes’ hideout.

PCSO REPORTORIAL TEAM