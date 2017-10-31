Calata Corp eyes listing on cryptocurrency exchange

EMBATTLED agribusiness firm Calata Corp. is considering listing on a cryptocurrency exchange as an alternative after it was reportedly delisted by the Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE) last week.

In a news briefing in Makati, Calata President and Chairman Joseph Calata said he was in talks with three European cryptocurrency exchanges to list what he calls “Calcoins” within the next two months.

“Our company…will be listed in the cryptocurrency exchange in two months’ time,” Calata said.

“Calata Corp. will issue digital tokens called Calcoins. Holding a token is equivalent to [a stock]so a shareholder of Calata Corp. will have a digital token of Calata coins… equivalent to ownership of their stocks,” he explained.

Cryptocurrency exchanges are websites where a person can buy, sell, or exchange cryptocurrencies for other digital or traditional currency.

Shareholders will need to open an account on the cryptocurrency exchange to allow them to trade their shares, or convert them to digital tokens.

“I can promise my shareholders that in two months’ time, Calcoins will be listed. In six months’ time, our stocks can be used to buy groceries online delivered to your doorstep and other goods and services in the Philippines,” Calata said.

Calata said the PSE and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) are not aware of the plan, noting that it is “beyond their jurisdiction as of this moment.”

“We have to talk to the SEC about this but they have to cooperate because I’m sure SEC is for the people, not against the people. If they prohibit it, fine, but everyone who is holding Calata shares, they will just end up holding paper, they cannot encash it. Actually, it’s not really their jurisdiction whether to allow it or not. It’s not up to them,” he said.

Calata said his company will conduct a meeting with shareholders soon to discuss the plan.