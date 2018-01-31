Calata cries ‘harassment’ over cease and desist order

BUSINESSMAN Joseph Calata on Tuesday branded the cease and desist order issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) against his initial coin offering (ICO) as “harassment”, claiming that the corporate regulator had no jurisdiction to stop the sale of his Krops cryptocurrency.

In a statement, Calata—chairman, president and chief executive officer of recently delisted Calata Corp., said the SEC was not in a position to block the ICO because Black Cell Technology, Inc., which operates the “mykrops.com” website, was registered in Hong Kong, which is beyond the Commission’s jurisdiction.

In addition, he said there was no existing law or regulation specifically pertaining to ICOs.

“I wish to clarify that the Philippine SEC has no jurisdiction over the whole ICO…simply because this is a global offering and not a public offering limited to the Philippines,” Calata noted.

“If at all, its jurisdiction may only be limited to transactions to be consequently made in the Philippines and only subject to existing laws, rules and regulations on ICOs which we doubt to already have been established at present. Thus, I take exception to the move of the SEC, which I see as mere harassment against me,” he added.

Calata-led Krops, an online marketplace for farm produce, has launched an ICO of Krops tokens, with about 2.4 million sold to date out of 6.4 million tokens on offer.

The Commission last week issued the order against Krops, Black Cell Technology, Inc., Black Sands Capital, Inc., and Black Cell Technology Ltd., to immediately stop the issuance as it violated Securities Regulation Code provisions mandating that securities cannot be offered for sale or distribution without having been registered and approved by the commission.

The SEC gave Calata and the concerned parties five days upon receipt of the order to reach out and/or file a motion for reconsideration otherwise sanctions will be imposed.

Calata, however, claimed that a “letter which clearly had the intention of productively threshing out any issues with SEC was simply ignored. It is quite puzzling why the SEC was very arrogantly dismissive, to say the least”.

“The CDO was full of inconsistencies brought about by the blatant refusal of SEC to communicate when in the first place communication lines were being opened. These inconsistencies caused more confusion than clarity as the public now is at a loss more than ever with the CDO’s inaccurate statements,” he said.

He also said the SEC committed a “great disservice” when it chose to issue the CDO before it even heard their view.

However, he said that Black Cell was still open to talks with the SEC to discuss the matter. Krops, in the meantime, will suspend the sale to prospective buyers.

In a news conference on Monday, the SEC said it was planning to formulate rules and regulations relating to ICOs in a bid to protect Filipino investors from fraud.

The SEC clarified that it was not looking to ban ICOs, noting such securities would be particularly beneficial to overseas Filipino workers given lower transaction costs. It reiterated that such offerings should first be registered with the commission.