Calata to be delisted from PSE on Monday

CALATA Corp. will be officially removed from the Philippine Stock Exchange’s roster effective Monday, December 11, just over five years from when the agribusiness firm went public.

Controversies have hounded Calata since its May 2012 initial public offering, including a stock manipulation issue and tax evasion charges filed against the company’s president. What triggered the delisting, however, were repeated disclosure violations.

Trading in Calata shares has been suspended since June 30, 2017 and the PSE decided last November 3 to proceed with delisting.

In a December 8 notice, PSE President Ramon Monzon said the bourse had denied a November 9 motion for reconsideration “for lack of merit”.

Involuntary delisting means the company cannot go public anew within the next five years. Its officers and directors are also barred from joining publicly-trade firms.

The PSE had given Calata the opportunity to delist voluntarily, on condition that it conduct a tender offer that would allow shareholders to exit. This was rejected by the company, which said this would require around P1 billion and that it only had P400 million in retained earnings.

Calata President Joseph Calata in October said he planned to list the firm on a cryptocurrency exchange, with shares to be converted into “Calcoins”.