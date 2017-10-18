Calata rejects PSE’s tender offer condition

EMBATTLED agribusiness firm Calata Corp. said on Tuesday that the Philippine Stock Exchange’s condition for the company to conduct a tender offer so that it could delist voluntarily was “grossly impractical” and “unfair.”

“It is grossly impractical because if the company will force itself to generate cash for the tender offer despite its limited retained earnings, it will have to sell its assets. This would easily be a red flag for its existing business creditors such as the banking institutions,” the company said in a statement released to the media.

Calata only has P400 million in retained earnings and would need to spend P1 billion for the tender offer, it said.

“It is unfair simply because a regulatory violation by a single shareholder should not be a justification to kill a legitimate business which has been profitably operating for the past decades,” it added.

The company issued the statement in reply to PSE President and Chief Executive Officer Ramon Monzon’s remarks on Monday. Monzon told reporters in an interview that the Exchange proposes that Calata delist voluntarily through a tender offer if it planned to relist anytime soon.

Monzon said Calata’s plan to inject its assets and liabilities to Millennium Global Holdings, Inc. “cannot happen” as it would put the firm into a chain listing situation.

“We told them this is not workable… first and foremost, Millennium is [a]listed company … so ngayon ililipat mo yang sa Calata, e anong mangyayari sa Millennium? Magkaka-chain listing ka, bawal ‘yun [so now you will transfer the assets of Calata, what would happen to Millennium? That would lead to chain listing, that is against the rules],” Monzon said.

The chain listing rule bars a subsidiary from being listed if it accounts for more than 50 percent of its holding company’s average profits.

Calata said the tender offer proposed by the PSE is not a win-win solution, adding that thousands of employees who depend on the business would be affected.

“Calata Corporation is confident that once, everything is threshed out in the annual stockholders’ meetings of both companies, it will be clear that the proposed solution is the win-win solution for all,” it added.

In a separate statement, Alfred Reiterer, a foreign stock investor, has called for Calata’s founder and president Joseph Calata to resign from the firm’s Board of Directors.

“I hereby appeal to you to resign from the Board of Directors to protect the interest of Calata Corp. and its shareholders and to immediately engage the services of SyCip, Gorres, Velayo & Co. to do a special audit of Calata Corp.’s finances to ensure the investing public that the company is in a solid financial condition,” he said.