DC Shoes

DC Shoes unveils its spring 17 capsule collection with Baker Skateboards that pays homage to both brands’ California-bred roots. With mutual team riders, Cyril Jackson and Tristan “T-Funk” Funkhouser, the DC x Baker collaboration features apparel pieces, footwear and accessories with Baker’s classic logo stylized for the collab. Run by Cyril and T-Funk, the collection features DC’s classic Trase Slip-On – a no-nonsense skate shoe with the Baker Skateboards logo incorporated throughout. The Trase is packed with slip-on comfort, rubber toecap for added durability and iconic Baker branding, adding style like only they can.

